Update: Fatal Crash - Whangārei
Sunday, 20 November 2022, 4:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
19 November
Three people have died in a collision
between two vehicles in Whangārei
this
afternoon.
The crash happened about 4.10pm on
State Highway 1 at Kauri, between
Saleyards Road and
Richards Road.
A Serious Crash Unit investigation is
ongoing, however it appears a
south-bound car has
collided with an oncoming light truck that was towing
a
trailer.
Sadly, three people have died at the
scene. One person has minor injuries and
another person
has been transported to hospital in a serious
condition.
Police are unable to comment further at
this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector
...More>>