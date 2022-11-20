Update: Fatal Crash - Whangārei

19 November

Three people have died in a collision between two vehicles in Whangārei this

afternoon.

The crash happened about 4.10pm on State Highway 1 at Kauri, between

Saleyards Road and Richards Road.

A Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing, however it appears a

south-bound car has collided with an oncoming light truck that was towing a

trailer.

Sadly, three people have died at the scene. One person has minor injuries and

another person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are unable to comment further at this time.

