Nelson Police Disappointed By Results Of Checkpoint

Police are disappointed at the number of offences detected at a checkpoint in Nelson on Friday.

More than 800 drivers were stopped by Police in the city on Friday evening.

Police processed 10 drivers for Excess Breath Alcohol on Friday night as a part of ongoing road policing checkpoints that will be taking place over the summer months.

Acting Tasman Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman says the highest breath alcohol reading was over 1300mcgs.

“Driving at this level is reckless, irresponsible and considerably raises the likelihood of a crash occurring, and severe injuries or death as a result,” says Senior Sergeant Chapman.

“No matter where you are, no one should ever drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.”

Fifty-one other tickets were issued in the operation, including two pink and three green stickers for non-roadworthy vehicles. Police also impounded one car whose driver had been previously suspended.

“It is concerning to have even one driver who drives under the influence, especially as we get closer to the Christmas period and people will be socialising more,” says Senior Sergeant Chapman.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks then make sure you have plans to get home. Get a sober driver to assist, have someone you can call, and/or take money for a taxi.”

“Drink-driving significantly increases the risk of death or injury to drivers, passengers and everyone else on the road.”

Making the wrong choice to drink and drive could have disastrous consequences for you, your passengers, and other road users.

If you’re driving, don’t drink. The safest amount of alcohol to consume before driving is none at all.

Motorists can expect to be stopped anywhere, anytime, as Police work to ensure safe driving behaviour this summer.

© Scoop Media

