Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Response To Hamilton’s Heavy Rainfall

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A heavy spell of rain and thunderstorms battered the Waikato region last night, with many roads and pathways across Hamilton Kirikiriroa underwater.

In the most intense period of the storm, parts of the city experienced up to 42mm of rain within the space of an hour.

Throughout the evening, about 200 jobs were logged from customers notifying Hamilton City Council’s Customer Service team via the Antenno App, phone calls and through social media.

With Council’s Infrastructure Alliance and City Delivery teams at the ready, emergency calls were quickly responded to, alleviating flooded areas of concern by early Wednesday morning.

Council crews continue to clean up any damage across the city, including parks, paths and roads. Some areas remain closed due to surface flooding, these include low-lying areas by the river and Hamilton Lake.

River levels are higher than normal. For more about Waikato River level management visit Waikato Regional Council.

Sean Murray, Deputy Chief Executive, said teams are also preparing for more adverse weather ahead, with MetService expecting heavy rainfall to continue in the coming days.

“Thank you to our Council staff who worked tirelessly throughout the evening in really trying conditions. When rain buckets down along with wind and thunder, it’s not just emergency services like the Police and Fire crew here to help the community,” said Murray.

“With our climate changing, we are expecting to see normally unique weather events like last night’s become more common. We are looking into how we can improve the efficiency and reliance of our city’s wastewater and stormwater networks into our planning, so we’re prepared for increased rainfall.

“Last night’s event also highlights some of the dangers and risks involved that the public should avoid. We ask people not to swim or wade in flood waters or attempt to drive through. The best place to be is safe, warm and dry inside.”

To keep safe:

  • Be aware of flash flooding on roads, paths, and properties.
  • If you're out and about on our roads, please drive to the conditions.
  • Wait until morning to put your bins out, and bring your empty bins in from the kerb as soon as you can.
  • Secure all loose items in your yard, such as furniture, toys, trampolines, and umbrellas.

If you see something, please report it. Use the Antenno app in the first instance to keep our phone lines clear for serious issues. Or alternatively, email our team at info@hcc.govt.nz.

For more information and weather updates, please visit MetService

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 