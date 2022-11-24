Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rainbow Run To Kick Start Summerdaze Events Programme

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

This weekend’s Night ‘n Day Rainbow Runs in Wānaka and Frankton will officially launch this year’s Summerdaze programme of fun events organised or supported by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day said the aim was to encourage local residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the summer months with a series of wellbeing events all designed to connect communities, celebrate neighbourhoods and create opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

“We’re delighted to bring Summerdaze back to the district for a third year. The programme runs until April and will include a broad mix of community events including waterfront games, our pop-up library and much loved Teddy Bears Picnics coming hot on the heels of the Rainbow Runs,” she said.

QLDC and Sport Central will both be at the events taking place at Eely Point in Wānaka at 6.30pm tomorrow and Frankton Reserve at 11.30am on Saturday. They’ll be bringing along extra activities including hunger ball, zorbs and inflatables along with a play trailer packed with games equipment for all ages.

Sport Central Community Sport Advisor Tiny Carruthers is excited to have the Rainbow Run back on the event calendar.

“What better way to say hello to summer than a 5km fun run or walk while being colour-bombed by five different corn starch stations! I challenge friends, family and flatmates to get together, dress up in black or white and have a blast,” he said.

“The local fire brigade will be on hand to douse participants near the start of the run to make the colours stick better, and we have folk from our loyal sponsors Jennian Homes, Ray White Real Estate, Forsyth Barr and Health 2000 joining QLDC in staffing the stations.”

“Huge thanks to Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing too for funding the Rainbow Runs and supporting the whole Summerdaze programme. Volunteers from M!NT, Kahu Youth and the Wānaka Cubs will also be helping to make tomorrow’s first event a fun day out so drop by to watch and grab something to eat or drink even if you’re not taking part.”

Night ‘n Day Marketing Manager Monica Micek said there should be a great party atmosphere.

“We’ve sponsored the Rainbow Runs for many years and love to see people getting active and having fun. It’s also great to interact with our customers and share an ice cream with them!”

Anyone wanting more information about the Rainbow Runs and Summerdaze events, including dates and locations for pop-up activities on both sides of the Crown Range, should follow @QLDCSportRec on Facebook or visit www.qldc.govt.nz/summerdaze.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 