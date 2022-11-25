Kāpiti Council Backs Mayor’s Committee Chair Appointments

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow has set up five core Council committees, with two new subcommittees that will focus on social sustainability, and climate change and the environment.

“I think it’s really important that all councillors are across the whole business of council but have the opportunity to focus on the areas of their interest and experience. The issues covered by the previous portfolios continue to be well covered under the committee structure but in a more transparent, integrated, and efficient way,” she said.

“The new structure provides more input from community boards, to provide oversight across the district of the many things that we need to support or manage to help make Kāpiti a thriving and vibrant place to live,” Mayor Holborow said.

Existing advisory groups remain in place for now. Mayor Holborow proposed to explore setting up panels for councillors to hear directly from members of the community on specific topics, with more clear terms of reference and reporting mechanisms, but said that would take place as part of a review of the advisory groups in consultation with them, early 2023.

Councillors supported the mayor’s governance arrangements and chair appointments to Council committees for the next three years at a full council meeting yesterday.

Mayor Holborow said she made the appointments after talking individually with councillors to discuss their interests and strengths.

“It was about balancing experience, skills, and personal interests with providing development opportunities for new councillors, so I’m delighted they have all agreed to take on these additional responsibilities,” Mayor Holborow said.

“I’m also delighted Ngati Toa Rangatira, Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, and Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki are represented on all committees and around the Council table.

“This will allow Council to continue to develop a rich and meaningful understanding of what these partnerships mean for our community.”

The new structure and appointments are:

Cr Sophie Handford chairs the Strategy, Operations and Finance Committee. Cr Liz Koh is deputy chair. This committee sets the strategic direction of the Council and oversees and monitors the creation and delivery of policy programmes, services, projects, and operational activities. All councillors are on this committee.

Cr Martin Halliday chairs the Social Sustainability Subcommittee, with Councillor Rob Kofoed as his deputy. This subcommittee determines strategies and policies to support an equal, inclusive, and fair standard of living for all people in Kāpiti. It covers education, health, justice, housing, community connectedness and resilience, and the health and social impacts of COVID-19.

Cr Jocelyn Prvanov chairs the Climate and Environment Subcommittee, deputised by Cr Sophie Handford. This subcommittee oversees the development, review and delivery of Council’s climate change and environmental wellbeing initiatives. Specifically, it is tasked with providing effective, strong, and transformational leadership of the climate crisis in Kāpiti.

Both of these committees comprise half of the council members, representatives appointed by each community board, and iwi representatives.

Cr Nigel Wilson chairs the Grants Allocation Committee, which allocates grants for five programmes: Creative Communities NZ, Community Grants, Waste Levy, Districtwide Hall Hire Remissions, and Heritage Fund. Cr Glen Cooper is his deputy.

Mayor Holborow chairs the Appeals Hearing Committee (with deputy Cr Jocelyn Prvanov) and the Chief Executive Performance and Employment Committee (deputised by Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby). The Appeals Hearing Committee deals with all appeals or objections on Council matters such as dog ownership, transport and roading, littering, and development contributions.

Council is yet to appoint an independent person to chair the Risk and Assurance Committee, which monitors the Council’s financial and risk management and reporting. Deputy Mayor Lawrence Kirby will be the deputy chair of this committee. This appointment is expected to be made as soon as possible in 2023.

The representation arrangements will be reviewed alongside the work around advisory groups and panels in 2023.

The full list of councillors, community board members, and the mayor is on the Council website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/elected-members.

