Feds Applauds Government’s Rural Connectivity Ambitions

The government’s goal that by 2032 every rural and remote resident and worker in New Zealand will have the ability to access the connectivity they need is ambitious but admirable, Federated Farmers says.

It’s one of a number of aspirational targets outlined in the Lifting Connectivity in Aotearoa report launched at Fieldays on Friday.

"The report lifts the discussion from having to justify whether something should be done to one of ‘let’s get on and do it’," Feds national board member and telecommunications spokesperson Richard McIntyre says.

"While it’s going to take a lot more investment on top of the money already announced, we applaud the commitments made to longer-term rural connectivity solutions,"

The government has clearly taken on board the findings of Federated Farmers Rural Connectivity Surveys - in particular, that increased demand for mobile and broadband services in rural and provincial areas is overwhelming infrastructure capability, Richard says.

As was announced in the Budget earlier this year and emphasised at the Fieldays announcement, $47 million will go towards the first phase of a rural infrastructure upgrading programme, delivering improved connectivity for up to 47,000 rural homes and businesses, and $43 million has been allocated to the second phase for up to 26,000 additional rural homes and businesses. This work is scheduled between now and 2024.

The 21 new contracts signed by Crown Infrastructure partners will accelerate upgrades to towers and broadband connections in areas with poor coverage.

"Federated Farmers has serious issues on other fronts with the government when it fails to take into account farmer and rural needs and inputs on practicality, but on connectivity we acknowledge the government is listening and taking the right steps," Richard says.

© Scoop Media