Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Fares Hands Over Petition Calling For Permanent Extension Of Half-price Fares

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: Free Fares Coalition

The Free fares coalition has called on the Minister of Transport to make public transport permanently half price for everyone, and free for certain groups. On Tuesday the 6th of December, the Free Fares coalition hand over their petition to Parliament.

“In March we delivered a petition signed by 13,700 New Zealanders, which called for free public transport for under-25s, tertiary students and Community Services Card holders. We later extended our ask to include Total Mobility Card Holders and their support people, said spokesperson Hana Pilkinton-Ching.

“In April, the Government made public transport half price indefinitely for people with Community Services Cards, and half price for everyone else until January 2023.

“Half price fares have brought huge benefits. People are riding public transport more often and reducing use of private cars. We are hearing that people are seeing family members more often; attending health appointments and classes they previously could not afford; and enjoying more trips out with their children. People have even been able to buy their first home because commuting costs have fallen,” said Free Fares spokesperson Hana Pilkinton-Ching.

Around the country, public transport users are reporting benefits from half-price fares.

“I now don't drive to work anymore. Half-price fares was the tipping point for me,” said a supporter in Auckland.

Now I can bus to uni every day AND afford groceries other than rice and beans… [Before half-price fares] I could only go to uni three days a week,” said an Auckland student.

“I used to count the cost of using public transport. Now, I jump on buses all the time and have tried out many new routes,” said a supporter in Wellington.

“I prefer to take the train to Wellington as it is cheaper and easier than driving,” said a supporter in Palmerston North.

“I can now visit my family more often. It used to cost $16 return… now at $8 it's affordable,” said another Wellington person.

Half-price fares are also enabling people to improve their wellbeing.

“[Half-price fares] allowed me to go to therapy in person rather than via zoom which means we've been able to start EMDR… It’s helping with trauma processing and I couldn’t do it virtually,” said an Aucklander.

My kids are experiencing greater independence using buses and trains and have more freedom to do activities or visit friends,” said a Wellington parent.

“I caught the ferry to Diamond harbour for fun because the ferry was half price,” said a supporter in Christchurch.

“Easier bus usage with less worry,” said a person in Nelson.

“Less stress sitting in congestion. Less stress finding parking. Less stress overall!” said an Aucklander.

“Given these benefits, returning fares to full price in January would be a backwards step,” said Hana Pilkinton-Ching.

“People have set up new habits of using public transport. We’re calling on the Minister of Transport to lock in these benefits, by making half-price fares permanent for everyone. We also want to see the Government go further and make fares completely free for the groups that need it most: under-25s, tertiary students, Community Services Card holders and Total Mobility Card holders and their support people.

“If the Government is serious about reducing emissions and supporting people with the cost of living, making fares affordable is a sensible, cost-effective policy.”

Free Fares is a coalition of over 80 organisations including Local Government New Zealand; Universities New Zealand; the Council of Trade Unions; Young Labour; Generation Zero; Christchurch and Wellington City Missions; Poverty Action Waikato; 350; PSA; Renters United; NZ Disability Advisory Trust and many more (see freefares.nz/coalition).

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Free Fares Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 