Six Selfless Hamiltonians Honoured With Civic Awards

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A professor, a Justice of the Peace, and a baritone brass player were among the six recipients of Hamilton City Council’s December 2022 Civic Awards, held Monday 12 December in the Atrium at Wintec.

The other three recipients, a gully restoration educator, a committed environmentalist, and a lifelong community trust board member, were all honoured for their tireless commitment to their local communities and causes.

The Civic Awards recognise the personal sacrifice, often above and beyond normal employment, and outstanding results individuals are achieving for their city in the areas of community service, the environment, arts and culture, and education.

The combined and unique contributions of each recipient is making a real difference to the lives and wellbeing of all Hamiltonians. From children to the elderly, new migrants to multi-generation Kiwis, everyone will benefit from their service.

The recipients are:

  • Malcolm Brooker, for services to the community
  • Richard Edgecombe, for services to arts and culture
  • Lynne Garnham, for services to the community and environment
  • Professor Asad Mohsin, for services to the community
  • Jamie Toko, for services to the community
  • Julie Yeoman, for services to education and the environment.

“It’s wonderful to come together and acknowledge the real difference these community heroes are making,” Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

“These volunteers often use their own time to help build strong and vibrant communities. They advocate for those less advantaged and for our natural environment to make our city a better place. We are so privileged to have such selfless people living in our communities.”

“While we can’t thank them enough for the countless hours they have given, these prestigious awards are our way of recognising their mana and honouring their service.”

Selections were ratified at the Council meeting on 22 September 2022.

