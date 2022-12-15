Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Temporary Fireworks Ban In The Mackenzie Basin Over Summer

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

A temporary fireworks ban covering the Mackenzie Basin will come into effect on Friday 16 December as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over the summer.

It is the third year that Fire and Emergency NZ has used Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act to prevent people letting off fireworks in the area, following the devastating wildfires at Lake Pukaki and Lake Ōhau last year and a near-miss on the outskirts of Lake Tekapo Village last month.

The District Manager for Mid-South Canterbury, Rob Hands, said that while the countryside was still comparatively green, locals understood how quickly conditions could change given a few warm and windy days.

"We are putting this measure in place now so that we have a consistent approach all summer. People will see signage being installed over the next few days and we will be putting up posters in campgrounds and shops around the district."

Wildfire is an ever-present hazard in the Mackenzie District because of its dry and windy climate, the natural vegetation and its topography.

Wildfires can be started by natural causes such as lightning, or by human activities - both accidental and deliberate. Just last month a major fire at Pegasus Beach north of Christchurch was started by fireworks.

"The fires at Lake Pukaki and Lake Ōhau reminded us all how quickly a fire can spread and how devastating the consequences can be," Mr Hands said. "It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. That’s why we are once again asking people to leave their fireworks at home if they’re visiting the Mackenzie Basin this summer."

At present the MacKenzie Basin is in an open fire season, meaning that a permit is not currently needed to light an open fire in the area. However, anyone planning to light a fire in the open still needs to do it safely and with consideration for others. Wherever you are in the country, go to www.checkitsalright.nz or call 0800 658 628 to see whether any restrictions are in place before lighting up.

The temporary fireworks ban will be in place until the end of March 2023.

© Scoop Media

