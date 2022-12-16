Sudden Death, Mikonui River, West Coast

A man has died at the Mikonui River, south of Ross, this afternoon.

About 11am today, Police received a report that a man had gone into the river while mustering cattle and had not resurfaced.

A search team, including Police staff and Police Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving, Swift Water Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and a local helicopter were deployed to search in the isolated location.

Sadly a Swift Water Rescue team located him deceased late this afternoon about 12km from where he entered the water.

Police would like to thank the search team for their response today.

The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

