Fireworks Ban For Glink’s Gully In Northland

Monday, 19 December 2022, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

A temporary ban on the private use of fireworks has been put in place for Glink’s Gully community on the west coast near Te Kopuru in Northland.

District Manager Wipari Henwood says the ban covers Ripiro Beach between 1 km north and 1.5 km south of the stream at Glink’s Road, and extends inland to Redhills Road. It will be in place from 8am 23 December until 30 April 2023.

"We often see an influx of holiday makers to the area this time of year, and this ban will help us reduce the potential risk of damaging wildfires this summer," he says.

"It only takes one stray firework to start a wildfire which is why we are asking everyone, including those planning on holidaying in Glink’s Gully, not to light fireworks."

"Glink’s Gully is dry and windy, with sandy soil and flammable vegetation - all of which increase the fire danger and risk of a wildfire getting out of control."

The prohibition order was put in place under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act. This allows Fire and Emergency to prohibit or restrict certain activities, such as the use of fireworks.

Now it is summer, and it’s getting hotter, Wipari Henwood asks everyone to think about fire risks and stay fire safe this summer.

"Go to checkitsalright.nz to see if it is safe to do your activity in your part of the country and get tips on how to do it safely. You can also see if any restrictions are in place and apply for a free fire permit. The MetService app also has quick links to fire season information," he says.

"It takes everyone, residents and holiday-makers, to do their part to prevent a devastating wildfire in Northland."

