Missing Diver Located Deceased, Hicks Bay

Emergency services were called to Hicks Bay this morning after a diver failed to surface.

Police were called at about 7.25am and worked with partners to undertake a search.

Tragically the diver was located unresponsive at about 3pm and could not be revived.

Further details regarding the diver will not be released until all necessary family notifications have taken place.

