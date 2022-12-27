Serious Crash, SH3 Rangitikei - Central

Police advise motorists travelling on SH3 in Rangitikei district to expect delays following a serious crash on the intersection of Hansen's Line and SH3.

Emergency services are enroute.

Diversions will be in place through Oroua Road, Aranui Road and Green Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

