Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Countdown To The 2023 Census

Thursday, 29 December 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

The countdown is on to New Zealand’s next census as we welcome in the new year, Stats NZ said today.

With just 66 days (from 31 December) until the official five-yearly count of New Zealand’s people and dwellings, citizens, residents, and overseas visitors are just weeks away from taking part in the 2023 Census. Census Day is Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

“The 2023 Census is the only survey we all do as a country. Not only is it the official count of people and the places we live or stay, but it provides a point in time understanding of life in Aotearoa New Zealand and how the population is faring now, and how life is changing over time,” Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collections Operations said.

The information collected is turned into census data that is used to make important decisions that impact every person and community.

“Iwi, community organisations, councils, businesses, and the government all make important decisions about where to fund and locate services and key infrastructure like hospitals, schools, roads, public transport, parks, and recreation facilities using data from the census,” said Mason.

For example, Nau Mai Rā, which supplies affordable power to whānau, was started when Ezra Hirawani and Ben Armstrong saw census data that showed that 130,000 families were living without power.

“There are many examples all over the country of how census data has been used to help improve the lives of Kiwis. It is so important people take part so the data from the 2023 Census truly reflects who we are as a country and the communities we are part of,” said Mason.

The census is the only way we collect information about how many people speak te reo Māori and provides data about which iwi people are affiliated to.

“Iwi use census data to understand more about their people, where they are living and how they are doing. This helps to plan for future generations and may influence how services are funded and delivered for Māori in the future,” Mason said.

For the 2023 Census there will be double the number of census collectors in communities to assist those that might need it.

“We are making sure that it will be easier for people to take part in the next census. There will be more choice about how to take part – either online or on paper – and there will be more census collectors providing more support to people so they can complete their census forms,” Mason said.

“For the first time the census questions will be translated into New Zealand Sign Language. Braille will be available again, and questions in audio format to assist people to take part. Information about the census will be available in 29 languages, and the call centre is being set up with nine languages.

“I encourage everyone to help make a difference and play their part in ensuring Aotearoa New Zealand gets the best possible data we can in the 2023 Census. Tatau Tātou – All of us count.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 