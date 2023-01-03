Update On Sudden Death In Counties Manukau

Attributed to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau Police.

A 24-year-old man will be charged with Murder when he next appears in Court in relation to the death of a woman who was located deceased in a car outside the Counties Manukau Police Station last week.

The man was charged with an assault-related offence but this will be upgraded to Murder when he appears in Manukau District Court on 4 January 2023.

A scene examination has been completed at an address in Mona Avenue, Māngere Bridge.

Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.

Formal identification is still to be completed.

Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.

