Name Release - Balcairn North Canterbury

04 January

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was located deceased in Balcairn, North Canterbury yesterday (3 January).

Formal identification has now taken place and Police can advise the deceased was Chad Puru, a 55-year-old Christchurch man.

Mr Puru’s death is being treated as unexplained and Police would like to hear from anyone who can assist our enquiries.

We are specifically seeking any sightings of Mr Puru or a white Honda Fit – registration MSF928 – in the wider Christchurch area between 10am on Saturday 31 December 2022 and 10am Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Mr Puru was 168cm tall, of solid build with a mullet-style haircut and was extensively tattooed, including his face.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230103/8956.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

