Incident On Batty Road, Karaka

Batty Road in Karaka remains closed and Police enquiries are ongoing,

following an incident in which a person was critically injured.

Police and Ambulance responded to a report received at around 3.15pm, of an

injured person on the road.

The road was closed while emergency services responded and one person was

transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The road will re-open when a scene examination has been completed. Motorists

are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident

and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Please contact

Police on 105 and reference event number P053198305.

