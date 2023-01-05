Incident On Batty Road, Karaka
Batty Road in Karaka remains closed and Police enquiries
are ongoing,
following an incident in which a person was critically injured.
Police and Ambulance responded to
a report received at around 3.15pm, of an
injured person on the road.
The road was closed while emergency
services responded and one person was
transported to hospital in a critical condition.
The road will
re-open when a scene examination has been completed.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
Police are making enquiries to determine the
circumstances of the incident
and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Please contact
Police on 105 and reference event number P053198305.