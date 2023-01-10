Assault Matapuna, Taumarunui

Police are seeking help from the public following an assault in Matapuna, Taumarunui last week.

At around 5:30pm Tuesday 3 January a woman was reportedly assaulted by a male on The Esplanade.

Detective Kieryn Walton says this was a traumatic ordeal for the victim and she is receiving support from family and friends.

As part of police enquiries, we are seeking assistance from the community and anyone who was in the area at the time.

The alleged offender is described as being of average build, roughly 6-foot or 182cm tall, clean shaven, with a tattoo near his jaw.

He was wearing a red hoodie, dark red shorts, and was carrying a skateboard.

If you saw what happened, or have any information that may assist Police, get in touch by calling 105, or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number ‘230104/3326’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

