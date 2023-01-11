Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Native Bush Burns During West Coast Dry Spell

Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency reminds West Coasters to be vigilant about fire safety after fire brigades were called to a forest fire in the Grey Valley this week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand West Coast District Manager Myles Taylor says the fire was unusual for the West Coast because the native bush burnt with a higher intensity than expected due to particularly hot and dry weather.

Last Monday evening, firefighters were called to a rural site in Atarau where a controlled fire had spread to the surrounding forest - burning around 4ha of land.

"Fire crews from Ikamatua and Reefton worked late into the night to control the blaze, with support from a helicopter and the Charleston brigade. Inangahua and Seddonville fire brigades attended the incident the next day to further extinguish and dampen down fire," Myles Taylor says.

Andrew Dodd is a vegetation specialist in the West Coast Rapid Response Team and was leading the daytime fire crews on Tuesday.

"Normally native bush has low flammability and small spot fires usually go out by themselves but in these dry conditions they are spreading in the undergrowth," he says.

"We're wetter here on the West Coast, but wetter bush means more bush and more that will burn if it gets the chance to dry out."

"We are very grateful to our volunteers, doing long hours in the heat to get the fire under control, and to all of those who support them," says Myles Taylor.

The fire started only 14 hours before a restricted fire season was put in place for the Buller and Grey districts.

"Now Buller and Grey districts are in a restricted fire season, any fires lit in the open air in those districts will need a permit. You can apply for one at www.checkitsalright.nz," he says.

"The Atarau fire is an example of just how quickly a fire can spread and get out of control in these hot and dry La Nina conditions.

"It’s a timely reminder to please check the conditions before lighting a fire or carrying out any activity that could cause a spark. Go to www.checkitsalright.nz, and follow our safety tips."

© Scoop Media

