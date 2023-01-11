Night-time Maintenance Closures Coming For SH1, Weld Pass, Marlborough And Four Nights Work On The Hundalees

Residents and users of SH1 in Marlborough need to be prepared for a series of night closures at Weld Pass, south of Blenheim, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Two weeks of night works are planned between Sunday, 22 January and Friday, 3 February.

The highway will be closed between 8 pm and 6 am while contractors carry out essential maintenance and improvements to the road, says Andrew James, System Manager Top of the South for Waka Kotahi.

“There will be one scheduled opening each night at midnight, to allow queued traffic through the works site.”

Contractors will be carrying out essential structural asphalt work to strengthen the road surface.

Waka Kotahi has worked closely with the freight industry in planning this programme of essential work.

“This work will involve milling, or removing, the old road surface and adding new, deeper layers. It is about making sure the highway is properly maintained and kept safe for the thousands of vehicles that use it every week, and is similar to the approach we took last summer season.”

© Scoop Media

