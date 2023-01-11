Flooding At Entrance To Picton, SH1

The weather system that has brought torrential rain to the Coromandel Peninsula and East Cape has made its way to the top of the South Island, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Surface flooding is delaying traffic on SH1 at Koromiko, the entrance to Picton from the south, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“This is adding an extra hour to the journey in and out of Picton currently,” she says.

SH1 at Koromiko, entrance to Picton and the ferries, has had 99mm of rainfall in the last six hours, leading to surface flooding across the highway.

Waka Kotahi crews are currently managing the site under stop/go and piloting customers down the centre of the road.

Northbound traffic to the ferries is being prioritised.

Road users are advised that delays are up to an hour. The ferry companies are being advised of the situation.

“Crews are continuing to actively monitor the situation,” says Ms Forrester. “Please take extra care and allow at least an extra hour for your journey in and out of Picton.”

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/411688

