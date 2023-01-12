Keeping Road Users Safe With Split Site Weigh Station, SH1 Near Rakaia

People who drive between Christchurch and Ashburton on SH1 will notice some activity near Rakaia from later this week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Contractors are starting to construct a split site Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre (CVSC), previously called weigh stations, just north of the Rakaia River in mid-Canterbury.

The centre is being built with facilities on both sides of SH1 so truck drivers only need to turn left in and left out, says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships James Caygill.

The northbound site is between Weavers Road and North Rakaia Road and the southbound site is on the opposite side of SH1 near North Rakaia Road.

© Scoop Media

