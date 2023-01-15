Update - State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road)

A search is ongoing for a car reported to have crashed off the Ōhau B Canal Bridge this morning.

The crash was reported to Police at 6.50am today.

An extensive search is under way to locate the car, involving Police, Coastguard and FENZ. Local boaties have also been providing assistance.

At this stage Police is unable to confirm how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Updates will be provided as and when more information becomes available.

