Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC Confirms Sudden Loss Of General Manager Property And Infrastructure Peter Hansby

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council Acting Chief Executive Meaghan Miller has confirmed the sudden loss of QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby after a short illness.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Pete’s family at this time. The Council family and the many contractors and stakeholders that Pete has touched over an extensive 35-year career in the engineering and infrastructure space are deeply saddened by the loss of a special colleague and, for many, a true mate,” Ms Miller said.

Through his career Pete has been a contractor, a consultant and a client within the infrastructure environment. Pete held a number of roles with QLDC from 1994 to 2004 including consents engineer and roading engineer. He was a Civil Defence Local Controller and a valued part of the team that responded to the 1999 floods. In 2004 Pete worked for City Care Limited for Christchurch City Council and became the Southern Regional General Manager.

Pete was appointed Emergency Response Manager for City Care following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, a period in his career that he recently said prepared him for any future challenge no matter how big. Pete took on a short but critical stint with Aecom as Director Christchurch Rebuild in 2013 and started his current role back with QLDC in November 2014 as GM Infrastructure, extending his responsibility to later becoming General Manager Property and Infrastructure.

Pete was a tireless campaigner for improving the way people lived, worked, travelled and played in the district and was a key member of the Kā Huanui a Tāhuna Project Alliance Board. He was an enormously respected and valued member of the QLDC Executive Leadership Team.

“If there is one small comfort we can all take from Pete’s loss it is that his legacy can be seen right around the district in the multitude of projects he was very proud to deliver. He was passionate about his work, passionate about the Queenstown Lakes District and enormously proud of his family,” Ms Miller said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
More>>



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

EDS: Rethink Inquiry Into Plantation Forestry
The Environmental Defence Society is calling on the Minister of Forestry, Hon Stuart Nash, to think again about the merits of an independent Inquiry into exotic forest planting and harvest methods... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 