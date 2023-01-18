UPDATE - Arrest, Napier homicide

Detective Inspector Martin James:

Police have arrested a 33-year-old-man in relation to the death of Colin Blithe.

The man is expected to appear in the Napier District Court on 3 February, charged with murder.

Police would like to thank the members of the community who have come forward to assist Police with this investigation.

Police acknowledge that this has been a traumatic event for those involved, we will continue to provide support for those affected by the incident.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and believe that those involved were known to each other.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police have no further comment.

© Scoop Media

