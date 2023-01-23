Single-Year Community Grant Applications Open

Are you part of a Hamilton-based not-for-profit community organisation? Applications are now open for Hamilton City Council’s Single-Year Community Grants.

If your organisation needs a bit of extra funding to keep up the mahi, make sure you get your application in by Tuesday 3 February 2023. The annual fund pool is more than $300,000, with grants capped at $10,000 per application.

The Single-Year Community Grants can help an organisation with:

operating and admin costs

the cost of community programme development and implementation

community events, cultural festivals and programmes

equipment and resources.

Your community group might be considered a priority if it has an annual total income of less than $500,000 and/or has a higher number of volunteer hours and in-kind donations. The fund supports community events that take place from May 2023 to January 2024.

You can find out more about the grant and apply here.

We’ll be announcing the final grant recipients in May.

