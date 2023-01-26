Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ranging Operation Catches Out Several Anglers At Canals

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

A joint Fish & Game ranger training and night-ranging operation held over the weekend of 21-22 January resulted in several sports fishing offences being detected at the Mackenzie hydro canals.

Twelve Central South Island and North Canterbury Fish & Game rangers were active simultaneously at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canal fishery on Saturday and Sunday with a focus on night-time ranging.

Central South Island Fish & Game Compliance Coordinator Hamish Stevens says, "The canal fishery is one of the most popular trout and salmon fisheries in New Zealand. Licencing and regulations are in place to manage and maintain sustainable fish populations."

"It is important we maintain a ranger presence to catch out those flouting the regulations and to deter any would-be offenders."

"It was great to have North Canterbury rangers down to join our team. We had an intensive coverage in place during the operation, and several anglers were checked twice."

The operation resulted in rangers completing 192 angler interviews and the detection of six individuals offending.

Offences detected included: fishing without a sports fishing licence, continuing to fish after taking the daily bag limit and fishing with more than one rod.

Offenders had their fishing rods seized by rangers.

All sports fishing offences are criminal offences subject to the Conservation Act 1987. Prosecution in the District Court can result and may include forfeiture of any gear and fish seized.

"All offenders are currently being considered for prosecution before the courts."

"We hope the result of the ranging operation serves as a reminder that sports fishing regulations and licencing must be adhered to, day or night," Mr Stevens says.

