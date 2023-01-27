Burt Munro Challenge, Southland, Hard On Heels Of Waitangi Weekend Next Weekend

With Waitangi Weekend a week away, South Island drivers heading towards Otago and Southland might see groups of motorcyclists heading in the same direction for the Burt Munro Challenge (Wednesday to Sunday, 8-12 February). https://www.burtmunrochallenge.co.nz/

In past years up to 2,000 motorcyclists registered to take part in the challenge with many more spectators at a number of venues – Oreti Beach, Bluff and Sandy Point.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises all road users to take care around other traffic, particularly motorcyclists who are much more vulnerable than people inside cars.

“Build in plenty of coffee and break stops, enjoy the journey and take care around motorcyclists and all other road users,” says Nicole Felts, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager for Otago and Southland. “Passing when there is so much traffic on the highways will probably not get you there any faster and will just raise stress levels.

“We have a big summer programme in full swing across the country so crews will try and minimise as much work as possible over the long weekends. But there may be temporary speed limits in places with crews finishing up later on the Friday before the weekend. So take extra care please.”

Check the extended forecast for where you are going on the Met Service’s pages: https://www.metservice.com/national#extended-forecast

© Scoop Media

