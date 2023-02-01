Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport To Waive Infringement Notices Issued Since Friday 2pm

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Due to the unprecedented events of the past few days, Auckland Transport has authorised the waiver of all infringement notices issued between 2pm Friday 27 January and 9 am this morning.

Over the past few days Auckland Transport’s parking officers have been working across Auckland to support emergency services and our roading teams as they responded to Friday’s flooding and storm damage.

Although our parking team’s focus was on helping to clear blocked roads and support public safety, we have been made aware of cases where people in flood-affected areas were issued with various infringements.

Our officers will continue to respond to customers’ requests for service across Auckland to support the community as we recover from this severe weather event.

John Strawbridge, Group Manager Parking Services and Compliance:

