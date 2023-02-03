Lower North Island/Upper South Island - Planned State Highway Roadworks And Waitangi Weekend Advice

The details below outline the main planned state highway roadworks occurring in the greater Wellington region and the top of the South Island over the coming week (5 February 2023).

People planning to travel over the Waitangi Day long weekend should check the latest information on road closures and restrictions before starting their journeys, allow plenty of extra time and expect delays in several regions.

Parts of the country remain under Metservice heavy rain watches and warnings, including parts of Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Taranaki and the South Island’s West Coast.

A number of state highways remain closed due to significant slips and other damage, with lengthy detours in place which will add significantly to travel times in affected areas.

Further details about regional state highway conditions and roadworks are also published on our website:

NOTE: Roadworks are dependent on weather and other factors. If bad weather should strike, work will be postponed to the next suitable night in the works programme.

Wellington, Porirua, Kāpiti, Hutt State Highway 1 SH1 Peka Peka southbound OFFRAMP and one lane CLOSED

Tuesday, 7 February and Wednesday, 8 February day/night for surfacing works

Detour via Ōtaki and the old state highway or Waikanae to Peka Peka

SH1 South of Glenside/Churton Park interchange

Wednesday, 8 February, night, 7 pm-5.30 am

Northbound one lane closed for guardrail repairs

SH1 Peka Peka

Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10 February, day/night

Expect lane closures and restricted speed limits for surfacing works State Highway 59 SH59 Linden, north of Transmission Gully Motorway interchange

Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10 February, during the day, 4 am-3 pm

Occasional northbound one lane closed for bridge works

SH59 Porirua, south of Whitford Brown Avenue

Monday, 6 February, night, 7.30 pm-2 am

Northbound one lane closed for light pole replacement

SH 59 Porirua, near Mungavin interchange

Tuesday, 7 February and Wednesday 8 Febraury, nights, 7 pm-5.30 am

Southbound one lane closed for survey and monitoring work

Wednesday and Thursday nights, 7pm-5.30am

Northbound one lane closed for survey and monitoring work

SH59 Pukerua Bay

Stop/go traffic control fulltime, day and night for hillside stabilisation works

SH59 Pukerua Bay, near Wairaka Road

Tuesday to Friday during the day, 9 am-4 pm

Stop/go traffic control for pathway project State Highway 58 SH58 Paremata Road, east of Spinnaker Drive

Tuesday, 7 February, night, 7 pm-5.30 am

Stop/go traffic control for guardrail repairs

SH58 Haywards Hill to Pauatahanui

Tuesday to Friday during the day, 9 am-3 pm

Stop/go traffic control for project works State Highway 2 SH2 Upper Hutt, near Moeraki Road

Monday to Thursday nights, 7 pm-5.30 am

Stop/go traffic control for water works

SH2 Kaitoke, near Waterworks Road

Tuesday, 7 February, during the day, 9 am-4 pm

Stop/go traffic control for road repairs Wairarapa State Highways State Highway 2 SH2 Masterton, South Chapel Street CLOSED

Monday to Thursday nights, 8 pm-6 am for resurfacing

Light vehicles detour via Dixon Street

Heavy vehicles detour via Ngaumutawa Road

SH2 Between Carterton and Masterton o Northbound and southbound passing lanes closed day/night for safety improvement project works SH2 North of Featherston

Tuesday, 7 February, night, 7 pm-5.30 am

Stop/go traffic control for road repairs with water-cutting machine

SH2 South of Carterton

Monday, 6 February, night, 9 pm-5.30 am

Stop/go traffic control for guardrail repairs

SH2 Between Carterton and Masterton

Tuesday to Thursday nights, 7 pm-6 am

Stop/go traffic control for safety improvements project works

SH2 North of Masterton, near Mikimiki Road

Wednesday, 8 February, during the day, 7 am-4 pm

Stop/go traffic control for road repairs State Highway 53 SH53 Approach to Martinborough

Wednesday, 8 February and Thursday, 9 February nights, 7 pm-5.30 am

Stop/go traffic control for road repairs with water-cutting machine Marlborough State Highways State Highway 1 SH1 – Lake Grassmere

Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10 February

Reseal works

Stop/Go traffic control State Highway 6

