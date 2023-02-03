Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lower North Island/Upper South Island - Planned State Highway Roadworks And Waitangi Weekend Advice

Friday, 3 February 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: NZTA

The details below outline the main planned state highway roadworks occurring in the greater Wellington region and the top of the South Island over the coming week (5 February 2023).

People planning to travel over the Waitangi Day long weekend should check the latest information on road closures and restrictions before starting their journeys, allow plenty of extra time and expect delays in several regions.

Parts of the country remain under Metservice heavy rain watches and warnings, including parts of Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Taranaki and the South Island’s West Coast.

A number of state highways remain closed due to significant slips and other damage, with lengthy detours in place which will add significantly to travel times in affected areas.

Further details about regional state highway conditions and roadworks are also published on our website:

NOTE: Roadworks are dependent on weather and other factors. If bad weather should strike, work will be postponed to the next suitable night in the works programme.

Wellington, Porirua, Kāpiti, Hutt  
  

State Highway 1

 
  
  • SH1 Peka Peka southbound OFFRAMP and one lane CLOSED
  • Tuesday, 7 February and Wednesday, 8 February day/night for surfacing works
  • Detour via Ōtaki and the old state highway or Waikanae to Peka Peka
  • SH1 South of Glenside/Churton Park interchange
  • Wednesday, 8 February, night, 7 pm-5.30 am
  • Northbound one lane closed for guardrail repairs
  • SH1 Peka Peka
  • Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10 February, day/night
  • Expect lane closures and restricted speed limits for surfacing works
 
  

State Highway 59

 
  
  • SH59 Linden, north of Transmission Gully Motorway interchange
  • Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10 February, during the day, 4 am-3 pm
  • Occasional northbound one lane closed for bridge works
  • SH59 Porirua, south of Whitford Brown Avenue
  • Monday, 6 February, night, 7.30 pm-2 am
  • Northbound one lane closed for light pole replacement
  • SH 59 Porirua, near Mungavin interchange
  • Tuesday, 7 February and Wednesday 8 Febraury, nights, 7 pm-5.30 am
  • Southbound one lane closed for survey and monitoring work
  • Wednesday and Thursday nights, 7pm-5.30am
  • Northbound one lane closed for survey and monitoring work
  • SH59 Pukerua Bay
  • Stop/go traffic control fulltime, day and night for hillside stabilisation works
  • SH59 Pukerua Bay, near Wairaka Road
  • Tuesday to Friday during the day, 9 am-4 pm
  • Stop/go traffic control for pathway project
 
  

State Highway 58

 
  
  • SH58 Paremata Road, east of Spinnaker Drive
  • Tuesday, 7 February, night, 7 pm-5.30 am
  • Stop/go traffic control for guardrail repairs
  • SH58 Haywards Hill to Pauatahanui
  • Tuesday to Friday during the day, 9 am-3 pm
  • Stop/go traffic control for project works
 
  

State Highway 2

 
  
  • SH2 Upper Hutt, near Moeraki Road
  • Monday to Thursday nights, 7 pm-5.30 am
  • Stop/go traffic control for water works
  • SH2 Kaitoke, near Waterworks Road
  • Tuesday, 7 February, during the day, 9 am-4 pm
  • Stop/go traffic control for road repairs
 
Wairarapa State Highways  
  

State Highway 2

 
  
  • SH2 Masterton, South Chapel Street CLOSED
  • Monday to Thursday nights, 8 pm-6 am for resurfacing
  • Light vehicles detour via Dixon Street
  • Heavy vehicles detour via Ngaumutawa Road
  • SH2 Between Carterton and Masterton

o Northbound and southbound passing lanes closed day/night for safety improvement project works

  • SH2 North of Featherston
  • Tuesday, 7 February, night, 7 pm-5.30 am
  • Stop/go traffic control for road repairs with water-cutting machine
  • SH2 South of Carterton
  • Monday, 6 February, night, 9 pm-5.30 am
  • Stop/go traffic control for guardrail repairs
  • SH2 Between Carterton and Masterton
  • Tuesday to Thursday nights, 7 pm-6 am
  • Stop/go traffic control for safety improvements project works
  • SH2 North of Masterton, near Mikimiki Road
  • Wednesday, 8 February, during the day, 7 am-4 pm
  • Stop/go traffic control for road repairs
 
  

State Highway 53

 
  
  • SH53 Approach to Martinborough
  • Wednesday, 8 February and Thursday, 9 February nights, 7 pm-5.30 am
  • Stop/go traffic control for road repairs with water-cutting machine
 
  Marlborough State Highways 
  

State Highway 1

 
  
  • SH1 – Lake Grassmere
  • Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10 February
  • Reseal works
  • Stop/Go traffic control
 
  

State Highway 6

 
    

