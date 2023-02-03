Lower North Island/Upper South Island - Planned State Highway Roadworks And Waitangi Weekend Advice
Friday, 3 February 2023, 2:46 pm
The details below outline the main planned state highway
roadworks occurring in the greater Wellington region and the
top of the South Island over the coming week (5 February
2023).
People planning to travel over the Waitangi Day
long weekend should check the latest information on road
closures and restrictions before starting their journeys,
allow plenty of extra time and expect delays in several
regions.
Parts of the country remain under
Metservice
heavy rain watches and warnings, including parts of
Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Taranaki and
the South Island’s West Coast.
A number of state
highways remain closed due to significant slips and other
damage, with lengthy detours in place which will add
significantly to travel times in affected
areas.
Further details about regional state highway
conditions and roadworks are also published on our
website:
NOTE:
Roadworks are dependent on weather and other factors. If bad
weather should strike, work will be postponed to the next
suitable night in the works programme.
Wellington, Porirua, Kāpiti,
Hutt State
Highway
1 SH1
Peka Peka southbound OFFRAMP and one lane
CLOSED Tuesday, 7 February and Wednesday, 8
February day/night for surfacing works Detour via
Ōtaki and the old state highway or Waikanae to Peka
Peka SH1 South of Glenside/Churton Park
interchange Wednesday, 8 February, night, 7
pm-5.30 am Northbound one lane closed for guardrail
repairs SH1 Peka
Peka Tuesday, 7 February to Friday, 10
February, day/night Expect lane closures and
restricted speed limits for surfacing
works State
Highway
59 SH59
Linden, north of Transmission Gully Motorway
interchange Tuesday, 7 February to Friday,
10 February, during the day, 4 am-3 pm Occasional
northbound one lane closed for bridge
works SH59 Porirua, south of Whitford Brown
Avenue Monday, 6 February, night, 7.30 pm-2
am Northbound one lane closed for light pole
replacement SH 59 Porirua, near Mungavin
interchange Tuesday, 7 February and
Wednesday 8 Febraury, nights, 7 pm-5.30
am Southbound one lane closed for survey and
monitoring work Wednesday and Thursday nights,
7pm-5.30am Northbound one lane closed for survey and
monitoring work SH59
Pukerua Bay Stop/go traffic control
fulltime, day and night for hillside stabilisation
works SH59 Pukerua Bay, near Wairaka
Road Tuesday to Friday during the day, 9
am-4 pm Stop/go traffic control for pathway
project State
Highway
58 SH58
Paremata Road, east of Spinnaker
Drive Tuesday, 7 February, night, 7 pm-5.30
am Stop/go traffic control for guardrail
repairs SH58 Haywards Hill to
Pauatahanui Tuesday to Friday during the
day, 9 am-3 pm Stop/go traffic control for project
works State
Highway
2 SH2
Upper Hutt, near Moeraki Road Monday to
Thursday nights, 7 pm-5.30 am Stop/go traffic
control for water works SH2 Kaitoke, near
Waterworks Road Tuesday, 7 February, during
the day, 9 am-4 pm Stop/go traffic control for road
repairs Wairarapa State
Highways State
Highway
2
SH2
Masterton, South Chapel Street
CLOSED Monday to Thursday nights, 8 pm-6 am
for resurfacing Light vehicles detour via Dixon
Street Heavy vehicles detour via Ngaumutawa
Road SH2 Between Carterton and
Masterton
o Northbound and southbound
passing lanes closed day/night for safety improvement
project works
SH2 North of
Featherston Tuesday, 7 February, night, 7
pm-5.30 am Stop/go traffic control for road repairs
with water-cutting machine SH2 South of
Carterton Monday, 6 February, night, 9
pm-5.30 am Stop/go traffic control for guardrail
repairs SH2 Between Carterton and
Masterton Tuesday to Thursday nights, 7
pm-6 am Stop/go traffic control for safety
improvements project works SH2 North of
Masterton, near Mikimiki Road Wednesday, 8
February, during the day, 7 am-4 pm Stop/go traffic
control for road
repairs State
Highway
53 SH53
Approach to Martinborough Wednesday, 8
February and Thursday, 9 February nights, 7 pm-5.30
am Stop/go traffic control for road repairs with
water-cutting
machine Marlborough
State
Highways State
Highway
1 SH1
– Lake Grassmere Tuesday, 7 February to
Friday, 10 February Reseal works Stop/Go
traffic
control State
Highway
6
