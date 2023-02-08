Southern Drivers – Watch Out For The Coast To Coast And Buller Marathon SH73 - Coast To Coast Multi-sport Event

If you are driving on State Highway 73 this Friday and Saturday, keeping an eye out for competitors in the annual Coast to Coast multi-sport event is essential.

Drivers should be aware that cyclists will be on the highway near the race start at Kumara. This will see early morning road closures on Friday and Saturday mornings.

If weather conditions do not allow the Goat Pass Mountain Run section to proceed, competitors will race on an alternate route on State Highway 73. If this occurs the highway will be open to traffic and drivers will need to take care and give race participants space on the road.

Cyclists will also use the state highway to Christchurch as they head to the finish line at New Brighton. Road users must take care near competitors and give them a one point five metre space when passing.

Closures and detours:

• State Highway 73 will be closed to traffic from 6 am to 9 am on Friday, 10 February, and again on Saturday, 11 February, from 5 am to 8 am.

• The detour route goes from Jacksons via Moana and Stillwater to State Highway 7 and Greymouth.

• Road users can expect up to 20 minutes delay at Serpertine Beach near State Highway 6 between Greymouth and Hokitika

SH6/SH67 - Buller Marathon. 11 February.

The Buller Marathon gets underway on Saturday morning, 11 February, with competitors running from Hawks Crag up the Buller Gorge to Berlin’s and then back to State Highway 67 and Westport. It is important drivers be aware this event will see local highways closed during this event

Closures and detours:

• State Highway 6, from Inangahua Junction to Four Mile Junction, will be closed from 8 am to 10 am.

• State Highway 67 (the entrance to Westport) to Brougham St, from Palmerston St to Queen St, will be closed from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

• The detour route for State Highway 67 (the entrance to Westport) is via Wakefield St and Queen St.

• There is no detour for State Highway 6.

These are significant sporting events, which require careful planning by organisers and major commitments from competitors. It is essential the races happen in a safe environment. To keep competitors and organisers safe, road users must obey all road closures.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTOTS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

