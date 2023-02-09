Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Centre Business Forum Eyes Revitalisation Of Central Nelson

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Terms of reference have been confirmed for the City Centre Business Forum, which aims to better connect Council to Nelson’s retail, hospitality, and property businesses.

The forum was established by Nelson City Council on 10 November 2022. Initially, its membership includes 14 community representatives and four elected members of Council, with Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens as the Chairperson. The membership of the forum is flexible while stakeholders and expert advisers can also be invited to meetings.

“I have led the forum’s development, engaging with Uniquely Nelson and Council staff to create a forum that will capture the breadth of our city centre community while also allowing for productive, forward-looking conversations,” Rohan says. “The aim is to revitalise the city centre through private and public investment and this forum is about strengthening the dialogue to help make that happen.”

A Council-led initiative, the forum has been established in response to city centre businesses wanting more communication and the opportunity to play a greater role in shaping the future of central Nelson. The city centre is anchored inside an area bordered by Collingwood Street, Halifax Street, Selwyn Place and Rutherford Street. However, it also includes the surrounding streets, businesses, and residents.

“This forum is a vital link towards greater collaboration between everyone with a stake in our city centre’s future,” Rohan says. “By opening up a space for free and frank discussion, we can ensure Council’s actions line up with the practical realities on the ground, help gain wide buy-in for any proposed changes and allow for effective and timely responses as issues arise.”

Rohan says Council investment will always be part of improving the city centre “but we cannot do it alone without the confidence of the business community”.

Approved by Council on Thursday 9 February, the terms of reference outline the purpose of the forum, which is to facilitate communication between Council and city centre stakeholders and to support engagement on Council plans, projects and strategies that occur within the city centre.

Elected members set to join Rohan on the forum are Nelson Mayor Nick Smith, Councillor Pete Rainey and Councillor Tim Skinner. Community representatives include business owners along with representatives from Uniquely Nelson, Hospitality New Zealand, the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce and Wakatū Incorporation. The Nelson Regional Development Agency will be invited to attend forum meetings. Other key stakeholders may also be invited at times to provide advice and input relevant to the matters on the agenda.

The forum will meet as required but no fewer than four times a year. It will report to Council.

Rohan says the aim is to have the first forum meeting in March, and while the agenda is yet to be set, it will likely cover the challenges currently facing the city centre and future opportunities to enhance Nelson.

“As chair, I’ll be looking to sit down with all forum members prior to the first meeting, and to meet more widely with city centre stakeholders to ensure we are engaging in representative conversations,” Rohan says.

© Scoop Media

