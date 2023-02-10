Direct Link Connecting The West To The North Of Auckland Set To Open Next Week

People heading north from State Highway 18 (SH18) are in for a smoother and more connected journey as they travel through Constellation Interchange next week as the new SH18 to SH1 direct motorway connection onramp is set to open.

As part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project, motorists coming from the west on SH18 to then head north will soon be able to continue their journey seamlessly on to SH1 by using the new onramp.

An 80km/h speed limit will be in place and onramp lights will be operational at times when heavy traffic volumes are detected to improve the flow on SH1.

Drivers who want to travel to Constellation Drive, the East Coast Bays or south towards the city via SH1 will continue to use the current route and exit SH18 at the Paul Matthews Road offramp.

Stephen Collett, Regional Manager, Infrastructure Delivery, Waka Kotahi says the new link is the penultimate section of the $2.4b+ Western Ring Route programme, which has provided people and freight with a second route through Auckland, in addition to SH1.

“Several major state highway projects have been completed as part of the 48-kilometre Western Ring Route across the last two decades. This piece of the puzzle completed by the Northern Corridor Improvement project is an important step towards improving the resilience and performance of Auckland’s transport network, protecting our infrastructure against the elements and providing an alternative route in the event of an incident on SH1.

“The direct underpass connection from SH1 to SH18, which will complete the Western Ring Route work and provide a more reliable journey time for people on the North Shore and the Auckland region as a whole, will also be opening in the coming months.

“This alternative route, which is nearing completion has created more connections, supports growth and ensures greater reliability and resilience in the transport network” says Mr Collett.

For more information, visit www.nzta.govt/nci or www.facebook.com/nztaakl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

This information is accurate at the time of release and is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Note to editor:

Once complete, the Western Ring Route will be an alternative to Auckland’s State Highway 1, linking Manukau, Auckland, Waitakere and the North Shore, improving network resilience, travel time reliability and bus shoulder lanes, and upgrading cycleway and pedestrian facilities.

For more information on the projects which comprise the Western Ring Route and more on the history, visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/the-western-ring-route/

