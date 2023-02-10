Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Direct Link Connecting The West To The North Of Auckland Set To Open Next Week

Friday, 10 February 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: NZTA

People heading north from State Highway 18 (SH18) are in for a smoother and more connected journey as they travel through Constellation Interchange next week as the new SH18 to SH1 direct motorway connection onramp is set to open.

As part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project, motorists coming from the west on SH18 to then head north will soon be able to continue their journey seamlessly on to SH1 by using the new onramp.

An 80km/h speed limit will be in place and onramp lights will be operational at times when heavy traffic volumes are detected to improve the flow on SH1.

Drivers who want to travel to Constellation Drive, the East Coast Bays or south towards the city via SH1 will continue to use the current route and exit SH18 at the Paul Matthews Road offramp.

Stephen Collett, Regional Manager, Infrastructure Delivery, Waka Kotahi says the new link is the penultimate section of the $2.4b+ Western Ring Route programme, which has provided people and freight with a second route through Auckland, in addition to SH1.

“Several major state highway projects have been completed as part of the 48-kilometre Western Ring Route across the last two decades. This piece of the puzzle completed by the Northern Corridor Improvement project is an important step towards improving the resilience and performance of Auckland’s transport network, protecting our infrastructure against the elements and providing an alternative route in the event of an incident on SH1.

“The direct underpass connection from SH1 to SH18, which will complete the Western Ring Route work and provide a more reliable journey time for people on the North Shore and the Auckland region as a whole, will also be opening in the coming months.

“This alternative route, which is nearing completion has created more connections, supports growth and ensures greater reliability and resilience in the transport network” says Mr Collett.

For more information, visit www.nzta.govt/nci or www.facebook.com/nztaakl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

This information is accurate at the time of release and is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Note to editor:

Once complete, the Western Ring Route will be an alternative to Auckland’s State Highway 1, linking Manukau, Auckland, Waitakere and the North Shore, improving network resilience, travel time reliability and bus shoulder lanes, and upgrading cycleway and pedestrian facilities.

For more information on the projects which comprise the Western Ring Route and more on the history, visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/the-western-ring-route/

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 