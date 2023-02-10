A Tropical Cyclone Is No Time To Be On The Water - Maritime NZ

Maritime NZ is strongly warning against boaties and recreational craft users being out when Cyclone Gabrielle hits the country and its surrounding waters.

It is scheduled to impact parts of New Zealand from Sunday. Forecasters are predicting rain falls of between 200 and 300mm in places, with severe gales forecast both on the water and land.

Maritime NZ’s General Manager, Regulatory Operations Michael-Paul Abbott says this is not the time for thrill seeking or to take a foolhardy approach to previously planned trips over the next few days.

"Our advice is simple, if this event continues how it is predicted, the water, whether inshore or offshore is no place to be."

"If people are out offshore, our advice is to keep abreast of the forecast, and listen to the Coastal Radio Network Channel 16, which will provide updated MetService forecasts and warnings."

"Not every vessel will be able to dock or moor, larger vessels likes bulk carriers, container ships, passenger ferries likely to be offshore, and they should have plans in place for weather events such as tropical cyclones, Michael-Paul Abbott says.

If flooding does occur Maritime NZ also wants to warn people against using recreational crafts such as kayaks and stand up paddleboards unless absolutely necessary.

"Flooding can hide potential risks for water users such as debris or overwhelmed infrastructure such as culverts.

"There have been a number of significant incidents of people out on recreational craft in weather events such as what is forecast, and it is not worth the risk," Michael-Paul Abbott says.

Maritime NZ understands some vessel owners may also be concerned about their moored vessels and the damage the Cyclone Gabrielle could cause. It encourages anyone who may be worried to check in with their local harbourmasters.

Please follow the social pages of your local civil defence groups for updates on Cyclone Gabrielle.

