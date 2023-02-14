Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aucklanders Urged To Avoid Non-Urgent Travel On Tuesday

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 5:53 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Monday 13 February 2023

Auckland Transport is urging Aucklanders to avoid travel tonight and Tuesday, as high winds and rain from Cyclone Gabrielle continue to be felt across the region.

AT’s Executive General Manager Safety, Stacey Van Der Putten says: “We want to reiterate to Aucklanders, only travel if necessary.

“Because of the high winds and rain, we are seeing instances of fallen trees, debris, and surface flooding on some parts of the road network. There have also been outages of traffic lights at a number of intersections. Over 260 crew members are currently out on the network responding where needed.

“Flooding on Seaview Road in Piha and a slip on Piha Road have caused Piha to be blocked off. Crews are currently on site to assess the situation.

“Aucklanders should be prepared for road additional road closures tonight and tomorrow. Keep a lookout for debris and fallen trees on the road, and as always to drive to the conditions.

“Scheduled bus services will be running tomorrow but there will be some delays, detours and cancellations across the network depending on the impact of the cyclone. For schools which are opening on Tuesday we will attempt to provide school bus services, but this will depend on the conditions in the morning.

“The worst is not over yet, so our message is stay home tomorrow if you can. If you must travel, plan ahead by checking the AT website for the latest updates and using the AT Mobile app or Journey Planner.”

The AT website at www.at.govt.nz/weatherwatch continues to be updated with the latest information on road closures, areas to avoid and all public transport services.

The AT Mobile app or Journey Planner should be used for planning you public transport journey. Travel alerts are also available at www.twitter.com/AT_TravelAlerts

