Weather Watches & Warnings Lifted For Central Nth Is. Inc. Ruapehu District - Please Remain Vigilant

Metservice has lifted all severe weather watches and warnings for the Central North Island including Ruapehu district.

Emergency Management Officer Andy Chambers said that that impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle are however still being felt across the North Island, and are expected to continue until later today (Tue 14 Feb 23).

“People should remain vigilant as high wind gusts are still possible,” he said.

Please continue to exercise care if driving as the rain and high winds may have caused downed trees and slips on local roads.

It is also recommended that people wait until the wind has subsided before commencing any clean-up work.

There are still some power outages on the Powerco and Lines Company Networks.

People are urged to stay well clear of any downed power-lines and treat them as if they are live.

Contractors are working hard to restore services in challenging conditions.

For any situations where life is at risk call 111.

For any other non-emergency issues including local road outages call Council on 07 895 8188.

Call any TLC power outages to 0800 367 328 www.thelinescompany.co.nz

Call any Powerco power outages to 0800 27 27 27 www.powerco.co.nz

Civil Defence is keeping its Incident Control Point (ICP) at the CDEM Base Taumarunui open to monitor the on-going situation and respond to any community needs.”

STAY INFORMED

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-north

GET READY GET THRU

https://getready.govt.nz/en/prepared/household

SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui

STATE HIGHWAY INFORMATION

https://nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information

