Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather Watches & Warnings Lifted For Central Nth Is. Inc. Ruapehu District - Please Remain Vigilant

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Metservice has lifted all severe weather watches and warnings for the Central North Island including Ruapehu district.

Emergency Management Officer Andy Chambers said that that impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle are however still being felt across the North Island, and are expected to continue until later today (Tue 14 Feb 23).

“People should remain vigilant as high wind gusts are still possible,” he said.

Please continue to exercise care if driving as the rain and high winds may have caused downed trees and slips on local roads.

It is also recommended that people wait until the wind has subsided before commencing any clean-up work.

There are still some power outages on the Powerco and Lines Company Networks.

People are urged to stay well clear of any downed power-lines and treat them as if they are live.

Contractors are working hard to restore services in challenging conditions.

For any situations where life is at risk call 111.

For any other non-emergency issues including local road outages call Council on 07 895 8188.

Call any TLC power outages to 0800 367 328 www.thelinescompany.co.nz

Call any Powerco power outages to 0800 27 27 27 www.powerco.co.nz

Civil Defence is keeping its Incident Control Point (ICP) at the CDEM Base Taumarunui open to monitor the on-going situation and respond to any community needs.”

 

STAY INFORMED

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-north

GET READY GET THRU

https://getready.govt.nz/en/prepared/household

SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui

STATE HIGHWAY INFORMATION

https://nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 