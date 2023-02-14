Update On Water Issues In Muriwai, Helensville And Wellsford

Helensville

We are experiencing challenging conditions at our Helensville Water Treatment Plant and are relying on tankering water to maintain reservoir levels. Therefore, we are still encouraging residents to reduce their water use.

Muriwai

Our Muriwai Water Treatment Plant has been damaged by landslides. The plant and associated infrastructure are within the evacuated zone, making access extremely difficult. At this stage, we don’t know when it will be safe to assess the damage or how long it might be out of service for. We have contacted customers to advise them to prepare for water outages this evening and tomorrow morning. We are working closely with Civil Defence and hope to have a tanker in the area where people can collect water from tomorrow. People will need to bring containers to fill up with water. The tanker location will be published on our website and shared on social media.

Wellsford

Our Wellsford Water Treatment Plant has been flooded, and our operators have not yet been able to access the site. We have contacted customers to advise them to prepare for water outages this evening and tomorrow morning. We hope to have several water tankers in Wellsford tomorrow morning, if the roads are open and safe. People will need to bring containers to fill up with water. The locations of these tankers will be published on our website and shared on social media.

© Scoop Media

