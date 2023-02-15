Northland Network Begins To Re-open

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to travel with caution as roads in the Northland region begin to re-open following widespread damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The following roads have now re-opened:

SH11 Taumarere to Kawakawa

SH1 Kawakawa to Morewa

SH16 Wellsford to Kaukapakapa (signposted detours available for heavy vehicles - please use extra caution as some areas are down to one lane)

On SH1 Dome Valley we have crews and machines onsite today clearing slips. Weather and safety permitting, we hope to reinstate emergency critical access by the end of the day.

SH1 Brynderwyn to Waipu remains closed with a number of severe underslips and overslips. The damage is very significant, and we have a huge job ahead of us which will take some time.

While the road is closed, a local detour is in place for light vehicles via Cove Road / Mangawhai and our partners Northland Transportation Alliance confirm access to Paparoa / Oakleigh Road for Life line freight only until the main State Highway 12/14 detour route is restored. Our roads are fragile and we urge travellers to use extreme caution given how critical these routes are for Northland.

Please note this information can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

