2023 Census collection continues in areas unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle; planning underway for affected areas

Census collection operations officially began on Monday 13 February with field staff starting to deliver census packs to 30 percent of households.

On the same day, in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, Stats NZ withdrew all North Island staff from the field. This was to ensure our people were kept safe and our communities could focus on their whānau, homes, and businesses.

Further decisions regarding the approach and timing of census collection operations in the North Island will be made when more information is known about the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on affected communities under a National State of Emergency.

Stats NZ is working closely with NEMA and other government agencies to understand the impacts on the North Island.

Stats NZ will also continue to engage with partners, stakeholders, and census teams on the ground to understand community sentiment to doing the census.

Census data is important to every community across New Zealand, and any decisions about the census will be made after assessing and understanding the impacts on being able to complete the census and on delivering data from the census.

South Island census collection operations have not been impacted and are continuing as planned.

The majority of New Zealanders are due to receive their census packs from 21 February, when the first mailout gets underway. There are no changes to this plan. If New Zealanders are able to complete their census forms, we encourage them to do so.

