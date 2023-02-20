Controlled Purchase Operation In Westport

A Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) checking on the sale of alcohol to minors was held on Saturday, 11 February.

CPOs are used in conjunction with licence compliance checks to ensure licensed premises and certified managers are operating within their legal responsibilities.

Police, District Licencing Agencies and Te Whatu Ora joined forces to run the operation on Saturday.

For this operation a volunteer aged under-18 visited nine premises in the Westport area and attempted to purchase alcohol.

All but two premises visited requested identification, correctly identified the age of the minor and politely declined the sale.

Although the general level of compliance was good, Police were disappointed that two breaches were still detected.

Minors are at increased risk of alcohol-related harm and selling alcohol to a minor is a serious offence, attracting heavy fines and/or suspension of liquor licence and manager’s certificate.

Enquiries into Saturday’s operation are continuing and all businesses will be spoken to in due course.

Police will continue to monitor licensed premises in the future.

We will continue to work with our partner agencies to reduce alcohol-related harm in our community, ensuring alcohol is not being sold to underage people is a crucial component of this.

If you have any concerns about the sale or supply of alcohol to minors in your community, or you have any other questions around the sale or supply of alcohol, please contact your local Police station or Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer.

