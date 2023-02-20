Health Services In Hawke’s Bay Monday 20 February

Affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible.

Urgent clinics open

City Medical at Napier Health Centre is open (24-hours)

Urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre (until 7pm tonight)

General practices

Most general practices are now open. The Doctors at EIT are not open but patients can go to The Doctors at Greenmeadows and Napier. Please note some general practices are operating in constrained environments, and are offering variable hours and services. Please ring ahead if you can.

Patients who need further care will be transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Pharmacies

Most pharmacies in Hastings and Napier are open.

Please note some pharmacies are also operating in constrained environments.

In Central Hawke’s Bay, Unichem Waipukurau and Waipawa Pharmacy are open.

Wairoa Pharmacy is operating with limited capacity.

If you are going to run out of medication in the next few days, pharmacies can dispense a small emergency supply without a prescription. Please take your old containers or list of medicines to the pharmacy. If possible, this should be from your normal pharmacy. Please don’t go to the Emergency Department for your medication.

Children’s dental pain clinic open in Hastings for 0 to 8-year-olds

Children aged zero to eight who are experiencing dental pain can access free appointments at the below clinics:

Te Whatu Ora acknowledges whānau will be concerned about the whereabouts of loved ones who may have been impacted by flooding, but asks people do not come into the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Department unless seeking urgent medical care.

Public health and hygiene

Te Whatu Ora is reminding residents to take care of their health and hygiene following flooding.

Keep away from flood waters which may be contaminated with sewage, farm run-off or other hazardous material.

One of the main risks from flood water is gastroenteritis. Most people who develop gastroenteritis can manage their symptoms at home but it can be more serious for the very young, very old or those with underlying medical conditions. If you feel unwell after coming into contact with floodwater call your doctor or call Healthline for free on 0800 611 116.

Wash your hand thoroughly especially before preparing food or eating and do not consume thawed food after 48 hours.

We have had a number of reports of foot and skin injuries from people standing on nails and/or debris when walking through flood water and sludge.

Because flood water and sludge contains nasty bugs, wounds can easily become infected which can lead to serious illness like tetanus.

When cleaning up in floodwater and sludge, remember to:

Looking after yourself following a disaster

The flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has greatly impacted our community and our staff.

It is understandable to feel sad, distressed, worried, confused, anxious and angry at the moment. It’s ok to not feel ok. These symptoms almost always pass with time. It can help to keep up usual routines, share your thoughts and feelings with whānau and exercise if you can.

Tackle the jobs that need to be done one bit at a time and count each small success.

It’s time to ask for help if your sleep is badly affected, you feel very distressed, irritable, on edge or agitated much of the time, or you feel hopeless and want to give up.

If you need to talk to someone, counselling is available for free by calling/texting 1737.

Mental Health and Addiction Clinicians as well as cultural support people are connecting with our civil defence centres and some community hubs for people who cannot access help via usual telephone lines.

