Wither Hills Farm Park Users Urged To Take Care

Despite the rain forecast, the warm weather is set to continue so Council is asking people to take care when using the Wither Hills Farm Park.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager Jane Tito says although all of the park's tracks remain open the current high fire risk means walkers, runners and mountain bikers are advised to exercise in the morning when the fire risk is lower, and stick to the lower tracks if it's windy.

“Many people enjoy walking, running and mountain biking on the Wither Hills for their health and wellbeing, but when the hills are so dry we need to consider the fire risk to those using the park.”

Council will continue to monitor the fire indices on a daily basis. If the hot days and drying winds continue, Council may have to close the upper and valley tracks and the mountain bike park, she said.

But for now, if you're planning to go up the Wither Hills make sure you heed the information on ‘The Burning Day' signs at the park entrances. Please note that smoking is prohibited in the park.

For more information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/parks-and-open-spaces

