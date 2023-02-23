Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

'Adopt A Community' Relief Programme Links Queenstown Lakes With Central Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes residents able to support the relief effort following Cyclone Gabrielle can now donate directly to one of worst hit areas after the district was matched with Central Hawke's Bay through Ko Tātou LGNZ’s Adopt a Community initiative.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Chief Executive Mike Theelen said Adopt a Community was a nationwide initiative that connects councils with some of the most devastated regions.

“Like many affected areas Central Hawke's Bay District Council has set up a Mayoral Relief Fund. Being matched in this way provides an additional opportunity for our community to support another in their time of greatest need,” he said.

“It’s not difficult to think of a time when the boot might be on the other foot and we’d be reliant on other parts of the country helping us, so I would encourage anyone who has the means to consider making a donation in this way.”

“Adopt a Community gives councils like ours a direct meaningful connection with a badly affected community. In addition to this initial boost we’ll be looking at how we can offer Central Hawke's Bay medium- and long-term support too. It will take many months for a disaster of this scale to be resolved at a practical level, let alone the years it will take for people to come to terms with its effects.”

“Your generosity will be hugely appreciated,” said Mr Theelen.

Donations to the Central Hawke's Bay Mayoral Relief Fund is the preferred method via Adopt a Community: use bank account number 01-0777-0038665-00 with the reference ‘Relief’. (If you bank with KiwiBank you may be asked to enter a property valuation number; if so simply enter ten zeros.) Alternatively, donations can also be made to Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust (02-0700-0010824-002)

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




