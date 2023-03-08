Serious Crash Akaroa Highway, SH75 South Of Motukarara, No Detour

Police have closed SH75 the single highway between Akaroa and Christchurch south of Motukarara this morning after a serious injury car crash around 9 am.

There is no detour route.

“People are encouraged to avoid the area until it reopens, which may take some hours,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager Steve Rusbatch.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending this crash involving two vehicles.

The highway was recently reduced to 80km/hour speed limit given the history of crashes on the road.

The crash is between Turrells Road and Kaituna Valley Road intersections with SH75 near Prices Valley.

© Scoop Media

