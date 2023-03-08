Serious Crash Akaroa Highway, SH75 South Of Motukarara, No Detour
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: NZTA
Police have closed SH75 the single highway between Akaroa
and Christchurch south of Motukarara this morning after a
serious injury car crash around 9 am.
There is no
detour route.
“People are encouraged to avoid the
area until it reopens, which may take some hours,” says
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Maintenance Contract Manager
Steve Rusbatch.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is
attending this crash involving two vehicles.
The
highway was recently reduced to 80km/hour speed limit given
the history of crashes on the road.
The crash is
between Turrells Road and Kaituna Valley Road intersections
with SH75 near Prices
Valley.
© Scoop Media
