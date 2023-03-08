Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Akaroa Highway Reopens To Single Lane Past Crash Site

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews reopened SH75 south of Motukarara to a single lane just before 11.30 am this morning.

Stop/Go traffic controllers will clear waiting traffic in each direction.

“The highway should be open to both lanes early this afternoon, but drivers should expect delays as traffic is cleared,” says Steve Rusbatch, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi in Canterbury.

A two car crash closed the highway after 9 am between the Kaituna Valley Road and Turrells Road intersections with SH75. The Police Serious Crash Unit attended.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

