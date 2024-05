Road Partially Blocked Following Queen Charlotte Drive Crash, Ngakuta Bay - Tasman

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on Queen Charlotte Drive, near Phillips Road, Ngakuta Bay.

The crash was reported around 11:25am.

It appears one person is in a moderate to serious condition.

The Relays.oad is partially blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays.

