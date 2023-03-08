Help Sought For Missing Auckland Man

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 46-year-old Yue Qi, who was last seen by friends in Rosedale, Auckland, on Saturday 4 March 2023.

Police have serious concerns for the safety of Mr Qi, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him over the past few days.

He may have been driving a distinctive black 2014 Dodge Ram ute, registration number JFU346.

If you think you have seen Mr Qi, please call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz/, using 'Update Report', and refer to file number 230305/4101.

