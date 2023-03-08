Help Sought For Missing Auckland Man
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate
46-year-old Yue Qi, who was last seen by friends in
Rosedale, Auckland, on Saturday 4 March 2023.
Police have serious
concerns for the safety of Mr Qi, and would like to hear
from anyone who may have seen him over the past few
days.
He may have been driving a distinctive black
2014 Dodge Ram ute, registration number JFU346.
If you
think you have seen Mr Qi, please call Police on 105 or fill
out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz/, using 'Update
Report', and refer to file number
230305/4101.
