Road Closed Following Crash, Raukawa - Eastern
Thursday, 9 March 2023, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on
Maraekakaho Road.
The crash was reported about
6.30am.
Initial reports suggest one person is in a
moderate condition.
The road is currently closed and
diversions are in place on Ngatarawa Road.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
