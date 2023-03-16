Speed Restriction In Waikawa Bay Extended

The five knot speed limit area in Waikawa Bay has been extended in an effort to improve the safety of everyone on the water

The yellow line marks the extent of the new five knot area in Waikawa Bay

Harbourmaster Captain Jake Oliver said it became apparent over summer that some boaties and jet ski users were simply going too fast given the increased number of vessels in the bay.

“The development of the new Waikawa Marina extension has seen more people using the bay especially over the summer period. This great but we need to ensure we mitigate potential risks and extending the five knot area is one way of achieving this,” Captain Oliver said.

“One of the key concerns identified was the speed of vessels heading to the new marina entrance. Coupled with wake and visibility issues there was the potential for problems.”

The new five knot restricted area runs in line with the north eastern corner of the new breakwater across Waikawa Bay to the five knot markers off Wharetukura Bay. All vessels travelling in this area must follow the five knot rule.

“From this line out into the Sounds boaties are still required to adhere to the general speed rules outlined in the navigation bylaw,” Captain Oliver said.

© Scoop Media

