Rahu Saddle Reopens – Care Needed Today, SH7, And Alpine Highways

SH7 linking the West Coast and Canterbury has now reopened to traffic after a slip earlier today between Reefton and Springs Junction, the Rahu Saddle.

The highway will be single lane at the slip point and there may be delays as wet weather creates more slips or fallen trees, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Drivers should also expect surface flooding across the Canterbury high country routes and West Coast highways and roads today, she says.

An orange rain warning remains in place for Westland and across the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about Arthur’s Pass until 8pm tonight. https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

A strong wind warning is in place across the Canterbury high country until 6pm.

© Scoop Media

