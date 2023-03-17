Rahu Saddle Reopens – Care Needed Today, SH7, And Alpine Highways
Friday, 17 March 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: NZTA
SH7 linking the West Coast and Canterbury has now
reopened to traffic after a slip earlier today between
Reefton and Springs Junction, the Rahu Saddle.
The
highway will be single lane at the slip point and there may
be delays as wet weather creates more slips or fallen trees,
says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ
Transport Agency.
Drivers should also expect surface
flooding across the Canterbury high country routes and West
Coast highways and roads today, she says.
- An
orange rain warning remains in place for Westland and across
the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about
Arthur’s Pass until 8pm tonight. https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south
- A
strong wind warning is in place across the Canterbury high
country until
6pm.
